Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4812 Evenlode Lane - 1
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

4812 Evenlode Lane - 1

4812 Evenlode Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4812 Evenlode Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Fall in love with this recently remodeled 2 story Town home style condo with modern details throughout! Meticulous flooring on main level and all bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own private bath, and there's a half bath downstairs for your guest. A gorgeous Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, and granite counter tops. Bathrooms are updated, with new water heater, and newer roof. So much natural light and VERY inviting! You can also enjoy the privacy of your own fenced in patio- Great for grilling! This highly desired community puts you at ease by covering the exterior maintenance, pest control, water/sewer, and landscaping for you! It doesn't stop there... There's also a community pool, tennis court, and playground on site. This is one sure to please.. Will not last long!
Fall in love with this recently remodeled 2 story Town home style condo with modern details throughout! Meticulous flooring on main level and all bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own private bath, and there's a half bath downstairs for your guest. A gorgeous Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, and granite counter tops. Bathrooms are updated, with new water heater, and newer roof. So much natural light and VERY inviting! You can also enjoy the privacy of your own fenced in patio- Great for grilling! This highly desired community puts you at ease by covering the exterior maintenance, pest control, water/sewer, and landscaping for you! It doesn't stop there... There's also a community pool, tennis court, and playground on site. This is one sure to please.. Will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 have any available units?
4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 have?
Some of 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 offer parking?
No, 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4812 Evenlode Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

