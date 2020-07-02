4812 Evenlode Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Fall in love with this recently remodeled 2 story Town home style condo with modern details throughout! Meticulous flooring on main level and all bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own private bath, and there's a half bath downstairs for your guest. A gorgeous Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, and granite counter tops. Bathrooms are updated, with new water heater, and newer roof. So much natural light and VERY inviting! You can also enjoy the privacy of your own fenced in patio- Great for grilling! This highly desired community puts you at ease by covering the exterior maintenance, pest control, water/sewer, and landscaping for you! It doesn't stop there... There's also a community pool, tennis court, and playground on site. This is one sure to please.. Will not last long!

