All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4781 Playschool Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4781 Playschool Drive
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

4781 Playschool Drive

4781 Playschool Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4781 Playschool Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN TIMOTHY'S LANDING! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome. Large eat-in kitchen and a huge living-dining area with the half bathroom downstairs and lots of storage in this home. Gorgeous laminate wood flooring in the living area and the dining area and there is carpeting upstairs.

The bedrooms are upstairs and the utility room is also.

Call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT at 904-302-9020 X107.

Application Fee: $50 per person
Lease Admin Fee: $95

PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.
Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX
to complete the application.

(RLNE5240693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4781 Playschool Drive have any available units?
4781 Playschool Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4781 Playschool Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4781 Playschool Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4781 Playschool Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4781 Playschool Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4781 Playschool Drive offer parking?
No, 4781 Playschool Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4781 Playschool Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4781 Playschool Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4781 Playschool Drive have a pool?
No, 4781 Playschool Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4781 Playschool Drive have accessible units?
No, 4781 Playschool Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4781 Playschool Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4781 Playschool Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4781 Playschool Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4781 Playschool Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia