4781 Playschool Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN TIMOTHY'S LANDING! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome. Large eat-in kitchen and a huge living-dining area with the half bathroom downstairs and lots of storage in this home. Gorgeous laminate wood flooring in the living area and the dining area and there is carpeting upstairs.



The bedrooms are upstairs and the utility room is also.



Call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT at 904-302-9020 X107.



Application Fee: $50 per person

Lease Admin Fee: $95



PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.

Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX

to complete the application.



