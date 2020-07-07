Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4750 PLAYPEN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4750 PLAYPEN DR
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4750 PLAYPEN DR
4750 Playpen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
4750 Playpen Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4750 PLAYPEN DR have any available units?
4750 PLAYPEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4750 PLAYPEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
4750 PLAYPEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 PLAYPEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 4750 PLAYPEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4750 PLAYPEN DR offer parking?
No, 4750 PLAYPEN DR does not offer parking.
Does 4750 PLAYPEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 PLAYPEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 PLAYPEN DR have a pool?
Yes, 4750 PLAYPEN DR has a pool.
Does 4750 PLAYPEN DR have accessible units?
No, 4750 PLAYPEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 PLAYPEN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 PLAYPEN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4750 PLAYPEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4750 PLAYPEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia