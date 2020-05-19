4731 Riverdale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located in Lake Shore. The floor plan features a fireplace and wood floors in the living room, a bonus room, and a private back yard. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, and a tile backsplash and tile counter tops. The private, fenced back yard includes a screened lanai, lots of patio space (some covered), and an exterior storage closet. Within walking distance to elementary and middle schools, and close to shopping and dining!Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.