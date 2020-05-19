All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 21 2019 at 2:09 PM

4731 Riverdale Road

4731 Riverdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

4731 Riverdale Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Don't miss this charming 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located in Lake Shore. The floor plan features a fireplace and wood floors in the living room, a bonus room, and a private back yard. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, and a tile backsplash and tile counter tops. The private, fenced back yard includes a screened lanai, lots of patio space (some covered), and an exterior storage closet. Within walking distance to elementary and middle schools, and close to shopping and dining!Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 Riverdale Road have any available units?
4731 Riverdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4731 Riverdale Road have?
Some of 4731 Riverdale Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4731 Riverdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
4731 Riverdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 Riverdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4731 Riverdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 4731 Riverdale Road offer parking?
No, 4731 Riverdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 4731 Riverdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4731 Riverdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 Riverdale Road have a pool?
No, 4731 Riverdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 4731 Riverdale Road have accessible units?
No, 4731 Riverdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 Riverdale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4731 Riverdale Road does not have units with dishwashers.

