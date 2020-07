Amenities

MURRAY HILL HOME FOR RENT. From Downtown to South on I-95 to West on I-10 to South on Cassat to East on Polaris (One Block North of Post/Normandy)to house on right-- 3 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, dining room, sunroom, kitchen ( R,R,DW ) CHA, hardwood flrs, washer/dryer, approx. 1240 sf, $1240 security deposit, may consider pets w/nrf,(AVNONSTD) (s/f ) available now