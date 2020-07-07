All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:50 PM

4602 Roanoke Boulevard

4602 Roanoke Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4602 Roanoke Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 Roanoke Boulevard have any available units?
4602 Roanoke Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4602 Roanoke Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4602 Roanoke Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 Roanoke Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4602 Roanoke Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4602 Roanoke Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4602 Roanoke Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4602 Roanoke Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 Roanoke Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 Roanoke Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4602 Roanoke Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4602 Roanoke Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4602 Roanoke Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 Roanoke Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4602 Roanoke Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4602 Roanoke Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4602 Roanoke Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

