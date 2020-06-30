4596 WANDERING OAKS CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Newly renovated! Quiet neighborhood with end unit townhouse offers a split bedroom floorpan with 3 bedrooms , 2 baths, ALL NEW plank flooring and paint throughout. New bathrooms, SS appliances , light fixtures. Huge cathedral ceilings with skylights. Master has a huge shower and walk in closet with '2' separate sink areas. Community offers pool amenities and lawn care included. Losco Regional Park is 2.8 miles East and 295 is less than 2 miles. Shopping and restaurants about a mile West. Must have good credit, steady employment and income of 3x rent per month ($4500 month) . Non-dangerous Pets considered with $300 deposit (refundable). $1525 -1 year lease - OR- $1495 -2 year lease