Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:35 PM

4596 WANDERING OAKS CT

4596 Wandering Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Location

4596 Wandering Oaks Court, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Newly renovated! Quiet neighborhood with end unit townhouse offers a split bedroom floorpan with 3 bedrooms , 2 baths, ALL NEW plank flooring and paint throughout. New bathrooms, SS appliances , light fixtures. Huge cathedral ceilings with skylights. Master has a huge shower and walk in closet with '2' separate sink areas. Community offers pool amenities and lawn care included. Losco Regional Park is 2.8 miles East and 295 is less than 2 miles. Shopping and restaurants about a mile West. Must have good credit, steady employment and income of 3x rent per month ($4500 month) . Non-dangerous Pets considered with $300 deposit (refundable). $1525 -1 year lease - OR- $1495 -2 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT have any available units?
4596 WANDERING OAKS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT have?
Some of 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT currently offering any rent specials?
4596 WANDERING OAKS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT is pet friendly.
Does 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT offer parking?
No, 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT does not offer parking.
Does 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT have a pool?
Yes, 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT has a pool.
Does 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT have accessible units?
No, 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4596 WANDERING OAKS CT has units with dishwashers.

