4590 River Trail Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy Riverfront living in this sprawling home. Plenty of room and privacy. Very unique floor plan with a very secluded and private lot. Inground swimming pool with views out to the river and dock. This home has a top of the line kitchen with plenty of granite countertop space. Large living room and dining room area. Enclosed patio with more views out to the river. Mature neighborhood with gorgeous trees. This is a one of a kind opportunity to live on the river and have a boat and pool right in your own backyard. Tenant to pay pool and lawn maintenance.