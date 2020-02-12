All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4590 River Trail Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4590 River Trail Road
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

4590 River Trail Road

4590 River Trail Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4590 River Trail Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Charter Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy Riverfront living in this sprawling home. Plenty of room and privacy. Very unique floor plan with a very secluded and private lot. Inground swimming pool with views out to the river and dock. This home has a top of the line kitchen with plenty of granite countertop space. Large living room and dining room area. Enclosed patio with more views out to the river. Mature neighborhood with gorgeous trees. This is a one of a kind opportunity to live on the river and have a boat and pool right in your own backyard. Tenant to pay pool and lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4590 River Trail Road have any available units?
4590 River Trail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4590 River Trail Road have?
Some of 4590 River Trail Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4590 River Trail Road currently offering any rent specials?
4590 River Trail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4590 River Trail Road pet-friendly?
No, 4590 River Trail Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4590 River Trail Road offer parking?
Yes, 4590 River Trail Road offers parking.
Does 4590 River Trail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4590 River Trail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4590 River Trail Road have a pool?
Yes, 4590 River Trail Road has a pool.
Does 4590 River Trail Road have accessible units?
No, 4590 River Trail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4590 River Trail Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4590 River Trail Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia