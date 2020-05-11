4567 POLARIS ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Immaculate and adorable, brick Murray Hill bungalow. Sit long-talk much on the beautiful open porch with double swings! Oversized Kitchen, all new paint and newly refinished hardwood floors. Office can be used as a third bedroom. Double lot with spacious backyard and deck for entertaining.Stackable Washer and Dryer included for tenant use. Located in trendy Murray Hill, minutes to restaurants, bars, library and retail. Enjoy Four Corners Park just a block away. Convenient to NAS JAX, JIA, Downtown, Medical Centers - centrally located for an easy commute to all parts of the county. Only 1 block to a JTA stop for a car-free commute to Riverside, Brooklyn and Downtown! No smoking, no pets allowed.