All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4567 POLARIS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4567 POLARIS ST
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:02 AM

4567 POLARIS ST

4567 Polaris Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4567 Polaris Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate and adorable, brick Murray Hill bungalow. Sit long-talk much on the beautiful open porch with double swings! Oversized Kitchen, all new paint and newly refinished hardwood floors. Office can be used as a third bedroom. Double lot with spacious backyard and deck for entertaining.Stackable Washer and Dryer included for tenant use. Located in trendy Murray Hill, minutes to restaurants, bars, library and retail. Enjoy Four Corners Park just a block away. Convenient to NAS JAX, JIA, Downtown, Medical Centers - centrally located for an easy commute to all parts of the county. Only 1 block to a JTA stop for a car-free commute to Riverside, Brooklyn and Downtown! No smoking, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4567 POLARIS ST have any available units?
4567 POLARIS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4567 POLARIS ST have?
Some of 4567 POLARIS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4567 POLARIS ST currently offering any rent specials?
4567 POLARIS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4567 POLARIS ST pet-friendly?
No, 4567 POLARIS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4567 POLARIS ST offer parking?
Yes, 4567 POLARIS ST offers parking.
Does 4567 POLARIS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4567 POLARIS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4567 POLARIS ST have a pool?
No, 4567 POLARIS ST does not have a pool.
Does 4567 POLARIS ST have accessible units?
No, 4567 POLARIS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4567 POLARIS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4567 POLARIS ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia