Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:55 PM

4565 ROYAL AVE

4565 Royal Avenue · (904) 509-2838
Location

4565 Royal Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
SUPER CUTE UPDATED MURRAY HILL BUNGALOW style home nestled in the heart of Murray Hill. Featuring 3-Bedrooms, 1-Bath, Living Room, Dining Room on a beautiful tree shaded and spacious home-site.BEAUTIFUL Heart of Pine Hard Wood flooring.Kitchen has granite counter tops, under mount stainless steel sink and appliances. Updated electric, new plumbing, new roof, central A/C.WALK to historic Murray Hill restaurants and shops. Close to downtown, Riverside/Avondale, downtown Jacksonville and NAS.ASK ABOUT OUR ACTIVE MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDER DISCOUNT.$1,295. Mo. / $1,295. DepositCALL OR TEXT ME NOW FOR A TOUR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4565 ROYAL AVE have any available units?
4565 ROYAL AVE has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4565 ROYAL AVE have?
Some of 4565 ROYAL AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4565 ROYAL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4565 ROYAL AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4565 ROYAL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4565 ROYAL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4565 ROYAL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4565 ROYAL AVE does offer parking.
Does 4565 ROYAL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4565 ROYAL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4565 ROYAL AVE have a pool?
No, 4565 ROYAL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4565 ROYAL AVE have accessible units?
No, 4565 ROYAL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4565 ROYAL AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4565 ROYAL AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
