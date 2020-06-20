4565 ROYAL AVE

Amenities

SUPER CUTE UPDATED MURRAY HILL BUNGALOW style home nestled in the heart of Murray Hill. Featuring 3-Bedrooms, 1-Bath, Living Room, Dining Room on a beautiful tree shaded and spacious home-site.BEAUTIFUL Heart of Pine Hard Wood flooring.Kitchen has granite counter tops, under mount stainless steel sink and appliances. Updated electric, new plumbing, new roof, central A/C.WALK to historic Murray Hill restaurants and shops. Close to downtown, Riverside/Avondale, downtown Jacksonville and NAS.ASK ABOUT OUR ACTIVE MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDER DISCOUNT.$1,295. Mo. / $1,295. DepositCALL OR TEXT ME NOW FOR A TOUR.