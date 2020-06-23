All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4546 REVELSTOKE DR

4546 Revelstoke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4546 Revelstoke Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now, this 3 bedroom, two bathroom brick home on a corner lot has tile and laminate wood floors throughout. The updated galley style kitchen features a stove, microwave and a new refrigerator. The updated bathrooms have brand new vanities and toilets. Feel the uplifting light and space of the bonus room. Enjoy the convenience of an inside laundry room with courtesy washer and dryer. Screened lanai with tile floors in a fully fenced yard with a shed for additional storage. Lawn care included with rent.Convenient location near shopping and I95.Non-aggressive pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4546 REVELSTOKE DR have any available units?
4546 REVELSTOKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4546 REVELSTOKE DR have?
Some of 4546 REVELSTOKE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4546 REVELSTOKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4546 REVELSTOKE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 REVELSTOKE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4546 REVELSTOKE DR is pet friendly.
Does 4546 REVELSTOKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4546 REVELSTOKE DR does offer parking.
Does 4546 REVELSTOKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4546 REVELSTOKE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 REVELSTOKE DR have a pool?
No, 4546 REVELSTOKE DR does not have a pool.
Does 4546 REVELSTOKE DR have accessible units?
No, 4546 REVELSTOKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 REVELSTOKE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4546 REVELSTOKE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
