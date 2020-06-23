4546 REVELSTOKE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now, this 3 bedroom, two bathroom brick home on a corner lot has tile and laminate wood floors throughout. The updated galley style kitchen features a stove, microwave and a new refrigerator. The updated bathrooms have brand new vanities and toilets. Feel the uplifting light and space of the bonus room. Enjoy the convenience of an inside laundry room with courtesy washer and dryer. Screened lanai with tile floors in a fully fenced yard with a shed for additional storage. Lawn care included with rent.Convenient location near shopping and I95.Non-aggressive pets considered.