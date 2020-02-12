4523 Trenton Drive South

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carport air conditioning refrigerator

This cute gem has been refurbished and features hardwood floors, equipped kitchen, living/dining 'L', large utility/laundry room, 1-car carport, and fenced rear. Located close to schools, shopping and transportation.

Call Jill 904-609-8951 for your appointment today!