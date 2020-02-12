All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4523 Trenton Drive South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4523 Trenton Drive South
Last updated September 10 2019 at 4:38 PM

4523 Trenton Drive South

4523 Trenton Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4523 Trenton Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This cute gem has been refurbished and features hardwood floors, equipped kitchen, living/dining 'L', large utility/laundry room, 1-car carport, and fenced rear. Located close to schools, shopping and transportation.
This cute gem has been refurbished and features hardwood floors, equipped kitchen, living/dining 'L', large utility/laundry room, 1-car carport, and fenced rear. Located close to schools, shopping and transportation. Ready for move-in.

Call Jill 904-609-8951 for your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Trenton Drive South have any available units?
4523 Trenton Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 Trenton Drive South have?
Some of 4523 Trenton Drive South's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Trenton Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Trenton Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Trenton Drive South pet-friendly?
No, 4523 Trenton Drive South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4523 Trenton Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 4523 Trenton Drive South offers parking.
Does 4523 Trenton Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 Trenton Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Trenton Drive South have a pool?
No, 4523 Trenton Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 4523 Trenton Drive South have accessible units?
No, 4523 Trenton Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Trenton Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 Trenton Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia