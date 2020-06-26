All apartments in Jacksonville
4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N

4480 Majestic Bluff Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

4480 Majestic Bluff Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Fort Caroline Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome home to your beautiful updated rental with private backyard oasis. Out back you will find a large salt-water pool & spa with heater, fire-pit with stadium seating and pergola. The kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash & floors, as well as stainless steel Whirlpool appliances with rapid-heating double oven and fast boil cooktop. Split bedroom floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including a huge master suite. The master bathroom has a WOW factor with a Slipper Clawfoot tub, large separate tile shower, and split dual vanities with his & her walk-in closets. The heated/cooled sunroom overlooks the backyard & enhances the outdoor living of this home. Over $70,000 in updates. Regular Lawn Service, Pool Maintenance, and Pest Control included. Most pets allowed with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N have any available units?
4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N have?
Some of 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N currently offering any rent specials?
4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N is pet friendly.
Does 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N offer parking?
Yes, 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N offers parking.
Does 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N have a pool?
Yes, 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N has a pool.
Does 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N have accessible units?
No, 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N has units with dishwashers.
