4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Welcome home to your beautiful updated rental with private backyard oasis. Out back you will find a large salt-water pool & spa with heater, fire-pit with stadium seating and pergola. The kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash & floors, as well as stainless steel Whirlpool appliances with rapid-heating double oven and fast boil cooktop. Split bedroom floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including a huge master suite. The master bathroom has a WOW factor with a Slipper Clawfoot tub, large separate tile shower, and split dual vanities with his & her walk-in closets. The heated/cooled sunroom overlooks the backyard & enhances the outdoor living of this home. Over $70,000 in updates. Regular Lawn Service, Pool Maintenance, and Pest Control included. Most pets allowed with deposit.