4480 MAJESTIC BLUFF DR N

Amenities
Welcome home to your beautiful updated rental with private backyard oasis. Out back you will find a large salt-water pool & spa with heater, fire-pit with stadium seating and pergola. The kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash & floors, as well as stainless steel Whirlpool appliances with rapid-heating double oven and fast boil cooktop. Split bedroom floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including a huge master suite. The master bathroom has a WOW factor with a Slipper Clawfoot tub, large separate tile shower, and split dual vanities with his & her walk-in closets. The heated/cooled sunroom overlooks the backyard & enhances the outdoor living of this home. Over $70,000 in updates. Regular Lawn Service, Pool Maintenance, and Pest Control included. Most pets allowed with deposit.