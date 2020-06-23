All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
4478 CAPITAL DOME DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4478 CAPITAL DOME DR

4478 Capital Dome Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4478 Capital Dome Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Location, location, location! Live in the heart of Jacksonville and walk to all of your favorite spots. Move-in ready town home with fresh paint and new carpet! All appliances convey! Split level floor plan located on the water. First floor features a private master bedroom with patio. Spacious open kitchen and living room on the second floor with fireplace and balcony overlooking the water. 3rd level features two additional bedrooms and 2 full baths. Minutes away from UNF, This one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR have any available units?
4478 CAPITAL DOME DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR currently offering any rent specials?
4478 CAPITAL DOME DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR pet-friendly?
No, 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR offer parking?
No, 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR does not offer parking.
Does 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR have a pool?
No, 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR does not have a pool.
Does 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR have accessible units?
No, 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4478 CAPITAL DOME DR does not have units with air conditioning.
