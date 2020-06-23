4478 CAPITAL DOME DR

Amenities

Location, location, location! Live in the heart of Jacksonville and walk to all of your favorite spots. Move-in ready town home with fresh paint and new carpet! All appliances convey! Split level floor plan located on the water. First floor features a private master bedroom with patio. Spacious open kitchen and living room on the second floor with fireplace and balcony overlooking the water. 3rd level features two additional bedrooms and 2 full baths. Minutes away from UNF, This one won't last!