Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

If you're looking to rent without compromise, look no further than this beautiful waterfront house in Isle of Palms! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a relaxing pool and backyard overlooking the beautiful intracoastal marsh. Rent includes pool and yard service. Sorry, but no pets allowed. Master bedroom on ground level and three guest bedrooms upstairs, one with built-in bunk beds.