436 CRESTWOOD ST
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM
1 of 5
436 CRESTWOOD ST
436 Crestwood Street
·
No Longer Available
436 Crestwood Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore
parking
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH CORNER LOT SECT 8 IS WELCOME READY TO GO
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Does 436 CRESTWOOD ST have any available units?
436 CRESTWOOD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 436 CRESTWOOD ST currently offering any rent specials?
436 CRESTWOOD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 CRESTWOOD ST pet-friendly?
No, 436 CRESTWOOD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 436 CRESTWOOD ST offer parking?
Yes, 436 CRESTWOOD ST offers parking.
Does 436 CRESTWOOD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 CRESTWOOD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 CRESTWOOD ST have a pool?
No, 436 CRESTWOOD ST does not have a pool.
Does 436 CRESTWOOD ST have accessible units?
No, 436 CRESTWOOD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 436 CRESTWOOD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 CRESTWOOD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 CRESTWOOD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 CRESTWOOD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
