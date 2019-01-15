All apartments in Jacksonville
4345 Melissa Court West.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 PM

4345 Melissa Court West

4345 Melissa Court West · No Longer Available
Location

4345 Melissa Court West, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
•3 bedroom/2 bathroom flat townhome
•Open floor plan concept living/dining room combo with sliding glass door that lead to the back yard
•Kitchen offers all appliances, plenty of cabinet storage, pantry closet & peninsula
•Master bedroom large walk in closet
•Bathrooms feature new vanities, counter tops with tub shower combo
•One car garage with entry into kitchen
•Washer and dryer connections in garage
•Fenced backyard

NOTE: ••Security deposit may vary
••Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

