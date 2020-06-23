Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
/
4330 Melissa Ct W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4330 Melissa Ct W
4330 W Melissa Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
4330 W Melissa Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently upgraded with new paint, carpet, roof and appliances, the unit is move in ready. Close to 295 and NAS makes this an easy commute.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4330 Melissa Ct W have any available units?
4330 Melissa Ct W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4330 Melissa Ct W have?
Some of 4330 Melissa Ct W's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4330 Melissa Ct W currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Melissa Ct W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Melissa Ct W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4330 Melissa Ct W is pet friendly.
Does 4330 Melissa Ct W offer parking?
No, 4330 Melissa Ct W does not offer parking.
Does 4330 Melissa Ct W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4330 Melissa Ct W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Melissa Ct W have a pool?
No, 4330 Melissa Ct W does not have a pool.
Does 4330 Melissa Ct W have accessible units?
No, 4330 Melissa Ct W does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Melissa Ct W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 Melissa Ct W has units with dishwashers.
