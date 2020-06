Amenities

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a quiet street in the desirable neighborhood Venetia boasts an open concept kitchen/ living great area, lots of light, spacious bedrooms, pretty hardwood floors and large fenced backyard with a 1.5 car garage. Close to NAS Jax, I-295, shopping, restaurants convenient to downtown. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this home that is available July 1st, 2019. Washer & Dryer included as courtesy items.