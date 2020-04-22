4247 Pilgrim Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single family rental with all appliances included, pet friendly, and ready for immediate move in! Vaulted ceilings in the living room give your dreams room to soar with a ceiling fan and fireplace to keep everyone comfortable. The functional galley style kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances to inspire your family chef to create memorable meals and moments with loved ones. Summer is right around the corner and you can comfortably soak up the sun in this huge partially fenced backyard with enough space for family and friends to relax and play. The master suite is complete with a full private bathroom for premium comfort to guarantee stress free mornings and relaxing evenings. An attached two car garage offers convenient parking and extra storage to keep your new home clutter free. Schedule your private showing today before someone else moves into your dream home!