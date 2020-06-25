4232 Ripken Circle E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub

Take $300 off your 1st month's rent if you can start a lease by Nov 15th!



Ready to make wonderful memories! Turnkey ready for move in today, this southern exposure home is located right on the outskirts of downtown with easy access to I-295, 202, and 90. An oasis, relax by the lake right outside your back door or enjoy the view with loved ones from your covered patio. This masterfully designed home has an open floor plan that allows the chef in the family to be a part of the entertainment. The kitchen has an open view to the dining area and family room which glows with natural light. The gorgeous Master Suite features a walk in closet and private bath featuring a double sink vanity, garden tub and edge-less shower with beautiful tile. Incorporate fresh fruit daily with blueberries, raspberries, a fig tree, papaya, guava and Japanese plum orange tree all within your reach. Schedule your exclusive home tour today!