4150 Autrey Ave W
4150 Autrey Ave W

4150 Autrey Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

4150 Autrey Ave W, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9b82ad08e ---- Come see this Brick Beauty! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home, features tile floors for easy cleaning, fresh paint, resurfaced bathrooms, updated appliances, washer and dryer hook-ups, fully fenced backyard and MUCH MORE! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Autrey Ave W have any available units?
4150 Autrey Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4150 Autrey Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Autrey Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Autrey Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4150 Autrey Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 4150 Autrey Ave W offer parking?
No, 4150 Autrey Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 4150 Autrey Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4150 Autrey Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Autrey Ave W have a pool?
No, 4150 Autrey Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 4150 Autrey Ave W have accessible units?
No, 4150 Autrey Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Autrey Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4150 Autrey Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4150 Autrey Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4150 Autrey Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.

