4150 Autrey Ave W

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9b82ad08e ---- Come see this Brick Beauty! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home, features tile floors for easy cleaning, fresh paint, resurfaced bathrooms, updated appliances, washer and dryer hook-ups, fully fenced backyard and MUCH MORE! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.