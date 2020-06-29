4100 EMILIO LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

***Available March 1st, 2020*** Welcome to this beautiful, well maintained home located in the desirable Cedarbrook community. This home is move in ready and a must see with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms that has tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms. A beautiful gourmet kitchen with an eat in breakfast area and a spacious family room that is great for entertaining with an additional flex space being used as an office.! The master bedroom features a double step tray ceiling detail, a large walk-in closet, full tile shower, two separate sinks and a garden tub. Relax after a long day of work in the screened in patio or outside in the fully fenced backyard area! This home has it all!