4023 Oriely Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

4023 Oriely Drive

4023 Oriely Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4023 Oriely Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1353228

A charming rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,050 square feet
--Attached garage

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors
|Amenities: Garage,Ceiling fans,Attached 1 Car Garage,Freshly Painted,Dogs negotiable,Cats negotiable
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 Oriely Drive have any available units?
4023 Oriely Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4023 Oriely Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4023 Oriely Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 Oriely Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 Oriely Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4023 Oriely Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4023 Oriely Drive offers parking.
Does 4023 Oriely Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 Oriely Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 Oriely Drive have a pool?
No, 4023 Oriely Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4023 Oriely Drive have accessible units?
No, 4023 Oriely Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 Oriely Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 Oriely Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4023 Oriely Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4023 Oriely Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

