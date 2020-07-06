4023 Oriely Drive

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1353228



A charming rental home in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--1,050 square feet

--Attached garage



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.