All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3996 Distant Moon Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3996 Distant Moon Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3996 Distant Moon Ct

3996 Distant Moon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3996 Distant Moon Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1f15d500d ----
Lovely Brick Home on Cul-de-sac with open floor plan features a split floor plan, laminate flooring in great room and all bedrooms, appliances, nice size yard. This home is hidden in Jacksonville\'s west side. A great home just for you! Property is occupied please allow 24 to 48 hours for scheduling. Available for March 1 Move in!

Application Fee: $50 per person
Lease Admin Fee: $75

PetScreening.com screens all pets for a charge of $20.
Go to: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/TTGp7uSmDcAX
to complete the application.

Formal Living Room
Laminate Floors
Located On Cul De Sac
Private Backyard
Separate Dining Room
Two Car Garage
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3996 Distant Moon Ct have any available units?
3996 Distant Moon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3996 Distant Moon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3996 Distant Moon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3996 Distant Moon Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3996 Distant Moon Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3996 Distant Moon Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3996 Distant Moon Ct offers parking.
Does 3996 Distant Moon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3996 Distant Moon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3996 Distant Moon Ct have a pool?
No, 3996 Distant Moon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3996 Distant Moon Ct have accessible units?
No, 3996 Distant Moon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3996 Distant Moon Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3996 Distant Moon Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3996 Distant Moon Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3996 Distant Moon Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia