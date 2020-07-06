All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

3914 Rogers Avenue

3914 Rogers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3914 Rogers Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Osceola Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Fixer Upper Mobile Home in Quiet Neighborhood! The address is 3914 Rogers Ave, Jacksonville FL 32208.

If you have fix-up skills, here's a cheap way to get into a 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home in a quiet neighborhood on .94 ACRES OF LAND.
We'll finance this Mobile Home AND Land for $1,200 down and $325 per month at Zero Interest until paid. The Buyer must prove that they have rehab skills and experience.

Comparable Sale - 9663 Ridge Blvd, 3/2 - Sold July 2019 for $98,000

Great Investment for your IRA,

Pension plan or 401K. Ask us how!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

