3914 Rogers Avenue

Amenities
2 Bedroom Fixer Upper Mobile Home in Quiet Neighborhood! The address is 3914 Rogers Ave, Jacksonville FL 32208.
If you have fix-up skills, here's a cheap way to get into a 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home in a quiet neighborhood on .94 ACRES OF LAND.
We'll finance this Mobile Home AND Land for $1,200 down and $325 per month at Zero Interest until paid. The Buyer must prove that they have rehab skills and experience.
Comparable Sale - 9663 Ridge Blvd, 3/2 - Sold July 2019 for $98,000
Great Investment for your IRA,
Pension plan or 401K. Ask us how!