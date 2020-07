3914 Hammock Bluff Drive

Amenities

Available Now with ONE MONTH FREE!! Ask our agent for details-Now Available: This 5 bedroom 3 bath. Open floorplan includes SS appliances + refrigerator, washer & dryer, and (3) pendant light pre-wires at kitchen island, upgraded Gourmet kitchen espresso package, tile flooring throughout 1st floor. Triple sliding glass doors with hidden pocket door. Also included: Whole house blinds, garage door opener & keyless remote, and security system. Built w/ the Zip System moisture and air barrier.