All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD

3880 Winter Berry Road East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3880 Winter Berry Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Winter Berry Villas - THREE BEDROOM - Wonderful home located in the Winter Berry Villas subdivision on Jacksonville's westside. This home has just been updated with fresh paint. Functional layout offers a large living room/dining room combination, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, split floor plan, 2-car garage with automatic door opener and a screened patio overlooking a fully fenced backyard. Great location with easy commutes to all areas of Jacksonville.

Available NOW
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval -ONE
$50 Application fee per adult

(RLNE3787487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD have any available units?
3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD have?
Some of 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD offers parking.
Does 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD have a pool?
No, 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3880 WINTER BERRY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia