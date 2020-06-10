All apartments in Jacksonville
3877 Herschel St

3877 Herschel Street · (904) 534-3195
Location

3877 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
dogs allowed
Avondale 2 bedroom , 1.5 baths, off st. parking - Property Id: 197345

Nice, large apartment in desirable Avondale. Close to parks, Shoppes of Avondale, Fishweir Elementary School, tennis courts, city parks, Publix on Roosevelt, Fscj Kent Campus, NAS Jacksonville, etc. Updated kitchen and baths, good closet spaces, oversized living room. Central heat and central air conditioning, washer and dryer connections , and off street parking. Great area, great neighbors.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197345
Property Id 197345

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5674731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3877 Herschel St have any available units?
3877 Herschel St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3877 Herschel St have?
Some of 3877 Herschel St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3877 Herschel St currently offering any rent specials?
3877 Herschel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3877 Herschel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3877 Herschel St is pet friendly.
Does 3877 Herschel St offer parking?
Yes, 3877 Herschel St does offer parking.
Does 3877 Herschel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3877 Herschel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3877 Herschel St have a pool?
No, 3877 Herschel St does not have a pool.
Does 3877 Herschel St have accessible units?
No, 3877 Herschel St does not have accessible units.
Does 3877 Herschel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3877 Herschel St does not have units with dishwashers.
