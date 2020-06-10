3877 Herschel St

Amenities
Avondale 2 bedroom , 1.5 baths, off st. parking - Property Id: 197345
Nice, large apartment in desirable Avondale. Close to parks, Shoppes of Avondale, Fishweir Elementary School, tennis courts, city parks, Publix on Roosevelt, Fscj Kent Campus, NAS Jacksonville, etc. Updated kitchen and baths, good closet spaces, oversized living room. Central heat and central air conditioning, washer and dryer connections , and off street parking. Great area, great neighbors.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197345
Property Id 197345
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5674731)