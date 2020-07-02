3818 Almeda Street - 221

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr laundry

Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment features new appliances, new tile, and hardwood floors and new A/C. Located just north of downtown Jacksonville, convenient access to I-295, I-95, shopping, dining & entertainment. Our community also features an office on-site and 24 Hour on-site laundry facility for all residents. No Administration Fee. No Move-in Fee. Leave the hustle and bustle behind and "Come Home To Almeda Apts." Friendly Staff, On-site Maintenance, 24 Hour Laundry Center, Small Pets are always welcome!