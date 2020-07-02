All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3818 Almeda Street - 221.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3818 Almeda Street - 221
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3818 Almeda Street - 221

3818 Almeda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3818 Almeda Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment features new appliances, new tile, and hardwood floors and new A/C. Located just north of downtown Jacksonville, convenient access to I-295, I-95, shopping, dining & entertainment. Our community also features an office on-site and 24 Hour on-site laundry facility for all residents. No Administration Fee. No Move-in Fee. Leave the hustle and bustle behind and "Come Home To Almeda Apts." Friendly Staff, On-site Maintenance, 24 Hour Laundry Center, Small Pets are always welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 Almeda Street - 221 have any available units?
3818 Almeda Street - 221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 Almeda Street - 221 have?
Some of 3818 Almeda Street - 221's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 Almeda Street - 221 currently offering any rent specials?
3818 Almeda Street - 221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 Almeda Street - 221 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3818 Almeda Street - 221 is pet friendly.
Does 3818 Almeda Street - 221 offer parking?
No, 3818 Almeda Street - 221 does not offer parking.
Does 3818 Almeda Street - 221 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 Almeda Street - 221 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 Almeda Street - 221 have a pool?
No, 3818 Almeda Street - 221 does not have a pool.
Does 3818 Almeda Street - 221 have accessible units?
No, 3818 Almeda Street - 221 does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 Almeda Street - 221 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 Almeda Street - 221 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia