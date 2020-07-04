3744 WALNUT STREET

Amenities

This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located on the North Side near the intersection of Main St and Martin Luther King Jr Parkway. Freshly painted interior with a mixture of faux wood, vinyl, and carpet to fit everyone's needs. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and backsplash detailing. Kitchen appliances to be delivered before move-in. Large utility room in back of house that can accomodate any size washer/dryer and provide additional storage area. Bathroom has great updates as well. Pet friendly! Call today