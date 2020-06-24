Very nice concrete block home - 4 bdrm 2 bath. Ceramic tile in kitchen and both bathrooms. Very large kitchen with an ''eat-in'' area. Also has VERY LARGE separate dining room area. Very large indoor washer/dryer connection room.Plenty of room in this cute home !!Better hurry.All details must be verified.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3734 FRYE AVE W have any available units?
3734 FRYE AVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.