3734 FRYE AVE W
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

3734 FRYE AVE W

3734 Frye Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

3734 Frye Ave W, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sweetwater

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice concrete block home - 4 bdrm 2 bath. Ceramic tile in kitchen and both bathrooms. Very large kitchen with an ''eat-in'' area. Also has VERY LARGE separate dining room area. Very large indoor washer/dryer connection room.Plenty of room in this cute home !!Better hurry.All details must be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 FRYE AVE W have any available units?
3734 FRYE AVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 FRYE AVE W have?
Some of 3734 FRYE AVE W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 FRYE AVE W currently offering any rent specials?
3734 FRYE AVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 FRYE AVE W pet-friendly?
No, 3734 FRYE AVE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3734 FRYE AVE W offer parking?
Yes, 3734 FRYE AVE W offers parking.
Does 3734 FRYE AVE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 FRYE AVE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 FRYE AVE W have a pool?
No, 3734 FRYE AVE W does not have a pool.
Does 3734 FRYE AVE W have accessible units?
No, 3734 FRYE AVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 FRYE AVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3734 FRYE AVE W has units with dishwashers.
