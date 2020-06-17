All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:40 AM

3668 WINDMOOR DR

3668 Windmoor Drive · (904) 838-3134
Location

3668 Windmoor Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Monclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool table
garage
Great Opportunity to rent a custom Arthur Rutenberg home in the gated Westbourne Square Community! This magnificent solid concrete block home has a unique open and airy floor plan featuring an amazing master, 2 bedrooms downstairs that share a Jack and Jill bath, an upstairs bonus room/mother-in-law suite, a billiard room, an Activity/Library room large enough for a conference table! The formal Living room features coffered ceilings, a wet bar, and opens up to a grand screened-in lanai to enjoy a peaceful water view. The large kitchen has custom Brookhaven cabinets by WoodMode, a built in coffee bar, eat in kitchen, and all GE Monogram appliances. If storage is what you need, this home has lots of it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3668 WINDMOOR DR have any available units?
3668 WINDMOOR DR has a unit available for $3,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3668 WINDMOOR DR have?
Some of 3668 WINDMOOR DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3668 WINDMOOR DR currently offering any rent specials?
3668 WINDMOOR DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3668 WINDMOOR DR pet-friendly?
No, 3668 WINDMOOR DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3668 WINDMOOR DR offer parking?
Yes, 3668 WINDMOOR DR does offer parking.
Does 3668 WINDMOOR DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3668 WINDMOOR DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3668 WINDMOOR DR have a pool?
No, 3668 WINDMOOR DR does not have a pool.
Does 3668 WINDMOOR DR have accessible units?
No, 3668 WINDMOOR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3668 WINDMOOR DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3668 WINDMOOR DR has units with dishwashers.
