3668 WINDMOOR DR

Great Opportunity to rent a custom Arthur Rutenberg home in the gated Westbourne Square Community! This magnificent solid concrete block home has a unique open and airy floor plan featuring an amazing master, 2 bedrooms downstairs that share a Jack and Jill bath, an upstairs bonus room/mother-in-law suite, a billiard room, an Activity/Library room large enough for a conference table! The formal Living room features coffered ceilings, a wet bar, and opens up to a grand screened-in lanai to enjoy a peaceful water view. The large kitchen has custom Brookhaven cabinets by WoodMode, a built in coffee bar, eat in kitchen, and all GE Monogram appliances. If storage is what you need, this home has lots of it!