Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR

3640 Kirkpatrick Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3640 Kirkpatrick Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the gated community of Willow Ridge. Right off of 295, you will be a short drive from anywhere. Community amenities include swimming pool and play ground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR have any available units?
3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR have?
Some of 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR offer parking?
No, 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR has a pool.
Does 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR have accessible units?
No, 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR has units with dishwashers.
