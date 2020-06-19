3640 Kirkpatrick Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Cedar Hills
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the gated community of Willow Ridge. Right off of 295, you will be a short drive from anywhere. Community amenities include swimming pool and play ground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3640 KIRKPATRICK CIR have any available units?
