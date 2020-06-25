Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3629 Sudbury Ave
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:07 AM
1 of 26
3629 Sudbury Ave
3629 Sudbury Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3629 Sudbury Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4855332)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3629 Sudbury Ave have any available units?
3629 Sudbury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3629 Sudbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3629 Sudbury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 Sudbury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3629 Sudbury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3629 Sudbury Ave offer parking?
No, 3629 Sudbury Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3629 Sudbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 Sudbury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 Sudbury Ave have a pool?
No, 3629 Sudbury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3629 Sudbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 3629 Sudbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 Sudbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3629 Sudbury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3629 Sudbury Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3629 Sudbury Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
