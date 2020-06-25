All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3629 Sudbury Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3629 Sudbury Ave
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:07 AM

3629 Sudbury Ave

3629 Sudbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3629 Sudbury Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4855332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 Sudbury Ave have any available units?
3629 Sudbury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3629 Sudbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3629 Sudbury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 Sudbury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3629 Sudbury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3629 Sudbury Ave offer parking?
No, 3629 Sudbury Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3629 Sudbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 Sudbury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 Sudbury Ave have a pool?
No, 3629 Sudbury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3629 Sudbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 3629 Sudbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 Sudbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3629 Sudbury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3629 Sudbury Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3629 Sudbury Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia