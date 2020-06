Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MURRAY HILL HOME FOR RENT. From 5 Points: Post St. west to right on Nelson St. to left on Dellwood Ave. to property on right. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room w/fireplace, kitchen (R/R), CHA, hardwood floors, laundry/storage room with washer/dryer hookups, approx 1000 sf, 1 car garage, fenced yard, $950 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider pet w/ NRPF, outside smoking only [OT/lr] available 9/1.