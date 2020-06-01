3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR

Amenities

** AVAILABLE NOW ** Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home available for rent! Dont miss out on this gorgeous property with fresh paint, new carpet and tile flooring. Updated light fixtures, cabinetry and granite counter tops throughout. Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with cooking island, white subway tile backsplash and brand new stainless steel appliances. Downstairs features laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, half bath, master bedroom with dual closet and modern en suite. Upstairs has two bedrooms and jack and Jill bathroom. HOA maintains front yard lawn care. Community pool and tennis courts only walking distance from your home! Resident benefit package $16/mo. Renters insurance required. NO PETS. Deposit: $1,550 App fee: $40/ea