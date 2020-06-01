All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR

3607 Bridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3607 Bridgewood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
** AVAILABLE NOW ** Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home available for rent! Dont miss out on this gorgeous property with fresh paint, new carpet and tile flooring. Updated light fixtures, cabinetry and granite counter tops throughout. Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with cooking island, white subway tile backsplash and brand new stainless steel appliances. Downstairs features laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, half bath, master bedroom with dual closet and modern en suite. Upstairs has two bedrooms and jack and Jill bathroom. HOA maintains front yard lawn care. Community pool and tennis courts only walking distance from your home! Resident benefit package $16/mo. Renters insurance required. NO PETS. Deposit: $1,550 App fee: $40/ea

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR have any available units?
3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR have?
Some of 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR have a pool?
Yes, 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR has a pool.
Does 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3607 BRIDGEWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia