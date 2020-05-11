3547 Twisted Tree Ln

Amenities

7 Month Rental - Overview:



Beautiful townhome for rent in Drayton Park! 2 story unit with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, both bedrooms are upstairs and each have their own private, attached bathroom. There is also a guest bathroom downstairs. There is hardwood flooring on the main level and carpet flooring upstairs.



You will have an assigned parking space and access to the community pool and clubhouse. Exterior pest control and lawn care is included.



Drayton Park is a gated community conveniently located near the St Johns Town Center, 95 and 295 interstates.

_____________________________________



AREA: SOUTHSIDE/ Drayton Park

BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.

LAUNDRY: Laundry closet in upstairs hallway with washer/dryer included.

FLOORING: Hardwood and carpet.

HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.

PARKING: Assigned space #125, guest parking also available.

PETS: Pets considered with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet.

Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $50 per adult!

LEASE TERM: 7 months



