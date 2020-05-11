All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3547 Twisted Tree Ln
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

3547 Twisted Tree Ln

3547 Twisted Vine Court · No Longer Available

Location

3547 Twisted Vine Court, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
7 Month Rental - Overview:

Beautiful townhome for rent in Drayton Park! 2 story unit with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, both bedrooms are upstairs and each have their own private, attached bathroom. There is also a guest bathroom downstairs. There is hardwood flooring on the main level and carpet flooring upstairs.

You will have an assigned parking space and access to the community pool and clubhouse. Exterior pest control and lawn care is included.

Drayton Park is a gated community conveniently located near the St Johns Town Center, 95 and 295 interstates.
_____________________________________

AREA: SOUTHSIDE/ Drayton Park
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.
LAUNDRY: Laundry closet in upstairs hallway with washer/dryer included.
FLOORING: Hardwood and carpet.
HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.
PARKING: Assigned space #125, guest parking also available.
PETS: Pets considered with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $50 per adult!
LEASE TERM: 7 months

(RLNE4382285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3547 Twisted Tree Ln have any available units?
3547 Twisted Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3547 Twisted Tree Ln have?
Some of 3547 Twisted Tree Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3547 Twisted Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3547 Twisted Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3547 Twisted Tree Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3547 Twisted Tree Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3547 Twisted Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3547 Twisted Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 3547 Twisted Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3547 Twisted Tree Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3547 Twisted Tree Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3547 Twisted Tree Ln has a pool.
Does 3547 Twisted Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 3547 Twisted Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3547 Twisted Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3547 Twisted Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.

