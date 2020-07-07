All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:24 AM

339 West 25th Street

339 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

339 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated home for rent!! 2BR 1BA Large living area and bedrooms. Newly renovated with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, updated bathroom, fresh paint, and much more!! Large fully fenced yard to include the driveway. Comcast cable already hooked up just needs to be activated by tenant. Pest control included. Pets considered with non-refundable deposit.

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 West 25th Street have any available units?
339 West 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 West 25th Street have?
Some of 339 West 25th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
339 West 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 339 West 25th Street is pet friendly.
Does 339 West 25th Street offer parking?
No, 339 West 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 339 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 339 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 339 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 339 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 339 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 West 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

