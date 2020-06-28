3343 Mandarin Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This two story town home is in the heart of Mandarin, near I-95 and 295 cross-section just minutes away from the Orange Park Mall and the Avenues Mall, a plethora of restaurants and services. The Mandarin Glen community has two swimming pools and a covered picnic area. Featuring an open layout, half bath downstairs, perfect for guests. All bedrooms located on the second floor. The master bedroom has its own private full bath and a large walk in closet. The back patio perfect for entertaining, leads into a fenced in backyard great for pets and children.Features:- Pools- Restaurants and entertainment- Walk in closet- Plenty of Storage - Patio- Fenced BackyardAdditional Monthly Charges:- Smart Locks: $7.50- HVAC Filters: $20.00- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.