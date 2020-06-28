All apartments in Jacksonville
3343 Mandarin Glen Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:34 PM

3343 Mandarin Glen Drive

3343 Mandarin Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3343 Mandarin Glen Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This two story town home is in the heart of Mandarin, near I-95 and 295 cross-section just minutes away from the Orange Park Mall and the Avenues Mall, a plethora of restaurants and services. The Mandarin Glen community has two swimming pools and a covered picnic area. Featuring an open layout, half bath downstairs, perfect for guests. All bedrooms located on the second floor. The master bedroom has its own private full bath and a large walk in closet. The back patio perfect for entertaining, leads into a fenced in backyard great for pets and children.Features:- Pools- Restaurants and entertainment- Walk in closet- Plenty of Storage - Patio- Fenced BackyardAdditional Monthly Charges:- Smart Locks: $7.50- HVAC Filters: $20.00- Water / Sewer / Trash: $00Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive have any available units?
3343 Mandarin Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive have?
Some of 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Mandarin Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 Mandarin Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
