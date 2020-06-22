3333 Phyllis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities media room

No Credit Check! Rent-to-own. Newer roof, ac, plumbing and electrical: all been updated. Now is the time to buy in Murray Hill! 4/2 Block home in desirable Murray Hill.



This neighborhood is just minutes from downtown, Five Points, great restaurants, fabulous shopping and bars of Avondale and Brooklyn. This would make a great single family rental. Plus seller-financing is available. No credit check!

Just 6 miles to Sports Complex TIAA Bank Field, Home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jumbo Shrimp and The all new Daily's Place, Jacksonville's Premier Outdoor Amphitheater.