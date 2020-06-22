All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3333 Phyllis Street

3333 Phyllis Street · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Phyllis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
No Credit Check! Rent-to-own. Newer roof, ac, plumbing and electrical: all been updated. Now is the time to buy in Murray Hill! 4/2 Block home in desirable Murray Hill.

This neighborhood is just minutes from downtown, Five Points, great restaurants, fabulous shopping and bars of Avondale and Brooklyn. This would make a great single family rental. Plus seller-financing is available. No credit check!
Just 6 miles to Sports Complex TIAA Bank Field, Home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jumbo Shrimp and The all new Daily's Place, Jacksonville's Premier Outdoor Amphitheater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Phyllis Street have any available units?
3333 Phyllis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 Phyllis Street have?
Some of 3333 Phyllis Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 Phyllis Street currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Phyllis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Phyllis Street pet-friendly?
No, 3333 Phyllis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3333 Phyllis Street offer parking?
No, 3333 Phyllis Street does not offer parking.
Does 3333 Phyllis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Phyllis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Phyllis Street have a pool?
No, 3333 Phyllis Street does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Phyllis Street have accessible units?
No, 3333 Phyllis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Phyllis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 Phyllis Street has units with dishwashers.
