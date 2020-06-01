All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:33 AM

3302 Commonwealth Ave

3302 Commonwealth Avenue · (904) 602-8340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3302 Commonwealth Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3302 Commonwealth Ave · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
Newly Remolded 3 bedroom, 2 Bath!! - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot with covered front porch. This home is in immaculate move-in condition. Fenced yard front and rear. New Roof, all new windows and doors, new carpeting throughout, and freshly painted. Large living room, eat-in kitchen, separate laundry room, and a huge bonus or game room. A MUST SEE. Appliances (Fridge and Range) will be delivered upon move in. Pet's Welcomed! No Section 8!

(RLNE5604651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Commonwealth Ave have any available units?
3302 Commonwealth Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 Commonwealth Ave have?
Some of 3302 Commonwealth Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Commonwealth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Commonwealth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Commonwealth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 Commonwealth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3302 Commonwealth Ave offer parking?
No, 3302 Commonwealth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3302 Commonwealth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Commonwealth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Commonwealth Ave have a pool?
No, 3302 Commonwealth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Commonwealth Ave have accessible units?
No, 3302 Commonwealth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Commonwealth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 Commonwealth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
