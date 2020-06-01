3302 Commonwealth Ave

Amenities

Newly Remolded 3 bedroom, 2 Bath!! - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot with covered front porch. This home is in immaculate move-in condition. Fenced yard front and rear. New Roof, all new windows and doors, new carpeting throughout, and freshly painted. Large living room, eat-in kitchen, separate laundry room, and a huge bonus or game room. A MUST SEE. Appliances (Fridge and Range) will be delivered upon move in. Pet's Welcomed! No Section 8!



