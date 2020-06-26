3239 N Meadowlea Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home for rent in Trout River! - This single story home features laminate & tile flooring, a fully fenced back yard and is conveniently located just 15 minutes away from the Jacksonville International Airport as well as River City Market Place, where you can find many shopping and dinning options.

Electric stove, refrigerator w/ icemaker & water, dishwasher, microwave & garbage disposal.

Washer/Dryer included (only while it works, owner will not repair)

Central AC, window unit in family room

Single car garage.

NO PETS

Newly painted, new bath vanities, separate family room

Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $55 per adult!

LEASE TERM: 12 months



(RLNE4935601)