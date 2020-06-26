All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3239 N Meadowlea Cir
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

3239 N Meadowlea Cir

3239 Meadow Lea Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

3239 Meadow Lea Cir N, Jacksonville, FL 32218
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home for rent in Trout River! - This single story home features laminate & tile flooring, a fully fenced back yard and is conveniently located just 15 minutes away from the Jacksonville International Airport as well as River City Market Place, where you can find many shopping and dinning options.
Electric stove, refrigerator w/ icemaker & water, dishwasher, microwave & garbage disposal.
Washer/Dryer included (only while it works, owner will not repair)
Central AC, window unit in family room
Single car garage.
NO PETS
Newly painted, new bath vanities, separate family room
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $55 per adult!
LEASE TERM: 12 months

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4935601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 N Meadowlea Cir have any available units?
3239 N Meadowlea Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3239 N Meadowlea Cir have?
Some of 3239 N Meadowlea Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 N Meadowlea Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3239 N Meadowlea Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 N Meadowlea Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3239 N Meadowlea Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3239 N Meadowlea Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3239 N Meadowlea Cir offers parking.
Does 3239 N Meadowlea Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3239 N Meadowlea Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 N Meadowlea Cir have a pool?
No, 3239 N Meadowlea Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3239 N Meadowlea Cir have accessible units?
No, 3239 N Meadowlea Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 N Meadowlea Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3239 N Meadowlea Cir has units with dishwashers.
