Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment available in Historic Springfield

This is a charming 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment that has been recently renovated and features new tile flooring, a new kitchen, and a brand new bathroom. The unit will also feature brand new central heat and air. All for under $600/mo!