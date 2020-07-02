Rent Calculator
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3163 4th Street Cir
3163 4th Street Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
3163 4th Street Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Come check out this beautiful home. Section 8/Hud Accepted. Refrigerator does not come with home.
Area Schools
PK-5: Annie R. Morgan Elementary School
6-8: Lake Shore Middle School
9-12: William M. Raines High School
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3163 4th Street Cir have any available units?
3163 4th Street Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3163 4th Street Cir have?
Some of 3163 4th Street Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3163 4th Street Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3163 4th Street Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3163 4th Street Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3163 4th Street Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3163 4th Street Cir offer parking?
No, 3163 4th Street Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3163 4th Street Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3163 4th Street Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3163 4th Street Cir have a pool?
No, 3163 4th Street Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3163 4th Street Cir have accessible units?
No, 3163 4th Street Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3163 4th Street Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3163 4th Street Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
