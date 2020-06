Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upstairs. Freshly painted throughout and hard wood flooring throughout. Refrigerator to be installed prior to move in. New central heat and air. Off street parking with shared garage. On site washer and dryer in common area for all occupants in the building. Walk to the shops of Avondale.