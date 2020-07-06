All apartments in Jacksonville
3062 Lowell Ave
3062 Lowell Ave

3062 Lowell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3062 Lowell Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/031137d032 ----
This newly-renovated 4 bed / 2 bath home is ready for move-in! Recently updated electric, heating and air system, plumbing, flooring, and fixtures. There are washer/dryer hookups in the large indoor laundry room, a covered front porch, with large bedrooms, large lot, no fence. Front two bedroom are connected with door pass through but each room has separate closet.

Lockbox on Backdoor (Lockbox on front door does not work - being removed) Please excuse the dust: There are minor repairs and lawn work that is being done.

Professionally managed by One Realty Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3062 Lowell Ave have any available units?
3062 Lowell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3062 Lowell Ave have?
Some of 3062 Lowell Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3062 Lowell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3062 Lowell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3062 Lowell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3062 Lowell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3062 Lowell Ave offer parking?
No, 3062 Lowell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3062 Lowell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3062 Lowell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3062 Lowell Ave have a pool?
No, 3062 Lowell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3062 Lowell Ave have accessible units?
No, 3062 Lowell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3062 Lowell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3062 Lowell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

