3054 YANLEE LN

3054 Yanlee Lane · (352) 222-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3054 Yanlee Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing! In order to qualify to rent this home, recent rental history and proof of income will be collected. The income requirement is at least 3x the monthly rent in gross income (before taxes). Any evictions or felonies are subject to an additional deposit or disqualification. For faster service, please provide your full name, phone number, email, and the property address you are interested in when requesting your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 YANLEE LN have any available units?
3054 YANLEE LN has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3054 YANLEE LN currently offering any rent specials?
3054 YANLEE LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 YANLEE LN pet-friendly?
No, 3054 YANLEE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3054 YANLEE LN offer parking?
No, 3054 YANLEE LN does not offer parking.
Does 3054 YANLEE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3054 YANLEE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 YANLEE LN have a pool?
No, 3054 YANLEE LN does not have a pool.
Does 3054 YANLEE LN have accessible units?
No, 3054 YANLEE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 YANLEE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3054 YANLEE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 YANLEE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3054 YANLEE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
