3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful townhome in the heart of Avondale offers a tremendous value for the Historic Area. Each bedroom has a private bathroom. The master suite has a balcony overlooking the private, paver courtyard. The other bedroom has river views! Inside the townhome, the floorplan optimizes the space and there are numerous large closets. There is a detached 2 car garage with large vehicle capacity and ample storage, accessible by the back alley. Rare find in this well established community. Close to Shoppes of Avondale,King Street corridor, St. Vincent's and Riverside/ 5 Points. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this townhome that is available immediately.