Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1

3009 Saint Johns Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Saint Johns Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful townhome in the heart of Avondale offers a tremendous value for the Historic Area. Each bedroom has a private bathroom. The master suite has a balcony overlooking the private, paver courtyard. The other bedroom has river views! Inside the townhome, the floorplan optimizes the space and there are numerous large closets. There is a detached 2 car garage with large vehicle capacity and ample storage, accessible by the back alley. Rare find in this well established community. Close to Shoppes of Avondale,King Street corridor, St. Vincent's and Riverside/ 5 Points. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this townhome that is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Saint Johns Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
