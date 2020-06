Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderfully upgraded 3/1 in Riverside Addition area, brand new roof, all new luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops with kitchen bar, new cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, custom ceramic tile backsplash, garbage disposal, mostly new windows, new hot water tank,ceiling fans in all bedrooms, new over sized deck, fully fenced, oversized driveway for multiple car parking, close all major highways, NAS JAX, transit, close to 5 Points Historic District. CALL TODAY!